Oil Dives Dragging FTSE Lower while Political Concerns In Europe Weigh

Whilst the FTSE jetted out of the starting blocks full of energy, gapping higher on the open, it was unable to maintain it strength, weighed down plummeting oil prices, and continued geopolitical concerns, which overshadowed a weaker pound. The FTSE closed just 11 points up on the day.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 25, 2018 10:30 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Whilst the FTSE jetted out of the starting blocks full of energy, gapping higher on the open, it was unable to maintain it strength, weighed down plummeting oil prices, and continued geopolitical concerns, which overshadowed a weaker pound. The FTSE closed just 11 points up on the day.

UK GDP weakest for 5 years

Previous support at $1.3305 held today as the pound tumbled following the latest GDP reading. The second reading of economic growth in the UK confirmed that growth in Q1 was an anaemic 0.1% quarter on quarter, its lowest in 5 years. Yet whilst the BoE has been vocally confident that the slowdown was due to extreme weather conditions, the Office of National Statistics are adamant that the Beast from the East had little impact. This discrepancy is hugely important as it is the difference between a recovery in the coming quarters or not. As a result, it has created yet more uncertainty for the already battered pound.

Euro to fresh YTD lows

The Euro extended losses to fresh 2018 lows amid political concerns and a possible down grade in growth forecasts by the ECB. Slowing momentum to economic growth in the bloc has been evident since the start of the year, and until now the ECB have remained upbeat. A faltering of confidence by the ECB has been quickly noted by the sensitive euro, putting the euro on track for its 6th straight losing week. The reported lowering of growth forecasts for the bloc also come at a time of political uncertainty with a Eurosceptic coalition taking the reins in Italy and a possible vote of no confidence expected in Spain.

OPEC to ease oil production cuts?

Oil was trading some 3% lower moving towards the weekend, putting oil on track for a loss across the week. This would put a halt to a six-week run of gains for oil, as it charged higher on reduced output expectations from Venezuela and Iran, in addition to the OPEC led supply cuts already in place. There has bee increasing doubts over the past few secessions as to how much longer OPEC and Russia will look to keep the production cuts in place. Today’s Saudi Arabia as good as confirming that OPEC will ease was music to the ears of oil bears. Both Brent and WTI. Brent is trading below $76.50, whilst WTI plunged close to 4% hitting a low of $67.92 per barrel. Unsurprisingly this has dragged oil majors to the lower reaches of the FTSE.


Related tags: Euro UK 100 ECB GDP Oil GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.