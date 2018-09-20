NZDUSD testing shorts

From a technical perspective there are a list of reasons which I have outlined below, why it might be a good idea to consider taking back short NZDUSD trades. Within this reasoning, aggressive short term trader’s may also find enough reasons to consider a long NZDUSD trade.

The NZDUSD this morning closed above a downtrend line which is drawn from the April .7395 high. This indicates that for now, that the downtrend has run its course and opens the way for the current corrective bounce to extend.

Also supporting the view that the current recovery/squeeze may extend, is via Elliott Wave Analysis. There is a clear 5 wave decline in place from the .7435 high of February this year into the .6501 low from last week.

Also, this morning, the NZDUSD broke above the neckline (at .6620) of an inverted head and shoulders bottom. The projection for the head and shoulders pattern is a move towards .6740/50.

Bullish divergence is evident on the daily chart. Price made new lows last week, however the reading of the RSI failed to confirm the move.

For nimble traders that feel there is enough reason and time ahead of next weeks RBNZ meeting to consider long NZDUSD trades, then I would advise looking to buy dips back towards .6630/20 with a stop loss placed below .6525. At the very least, I feel there is more than enough reasons to close short NZDUSD trades and look for better levels to resell the NZDUSD in coming weeks.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of August 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

