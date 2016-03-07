nzdusd stage looks set for a sharp rally 2653642016

The NZD/USD could be heading significantly higher over the coming weeks. Not only have commodity prices rebounded across the board, but the RBNZ has also […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2016 4:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The NZD/USD could be heading significantly higher over the coming weeks. Not only have commodity prices rebounded across the board, but the RBNZ has also recently turned neutral while the US dollar is refusing to push higher despite improvement in economic data there. The RBNZ is meeting again on Wednesday and any hawkish comments will likely send the NZD further higher.

But today we are not focusing on the fundamentals much. Instead, we are looking at the technical outlook for this pair. Below we have a weekly chart of the kiwi. While still not out of the danger zone, recent price action strongly suggests that a bottom may be in place.

Over the past several weeks, the NZD/USD has formed several doji-looking candles around the bearish trend line that had been in place since July 2014. These indecisive-looking patterns would have normally led to selling pressure if this was still a downward-trending market. But the lack of any significant follow-through strongly suggested that the trend was turning bullish and that a breakout was forthcoming.

The NZD/USD has now well and truly broken above the bearish trend line, forming a large bullish outside candlestick on its weekly chart. For the reversal to be confirmed, it will still need to rise above previous resistance at 0.6880 and the momentum indicator MACD will need to move above zero.

Given the recent price action, a break out appears highly likely. At the time of this writing, the kiwi was testing its 50-week moving average at around 0.6800. But the key risk event this week is the RBNZ meeting, so anything can still happen. A break below the key 0.6565 support level would invalidate this bullish outlook.

If and when the 0.6880 level breaks then the bulls may aim for the psychological handle of 0.70 as their next target. Above this level, the next potential resistance area is between 0.7200 and 0.7225 where the previous support meets the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

16.03.07 kiwi

Related tags: Forex NZDUSD RBNZ trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.