nzdusd looks set for a deeper pullback 2677312016

The New Zealand dollar’s recent advance has come to a halt recently after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand suggested that interest rates may need […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2016 11:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The New Zealand dollar’s recent advance has come to a halt recently after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand suggested that interest rates may need to be cut further from their current record low of 2.0%. The NZD’s retreat has been particularly noticeable against the Australian dollar as the AUD/NZD pair has surged back above 1.0500 after dipping to as low as 1.0240. It looks like the US dollar is also now getting the upper hand on the New Zealand dollar, even though the former has weakened against many other currencies recently, including the Aussie. But there are a couple of things that could impact the USD today: US data in the form of durable goods orders and the Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen’s testimony. Unless the data is significantly weak or Yellen says something dovish, expected the NZD/USD to depreciate further.

Indeed, the technical outlook on the NZD/USD is beginning to look more and more bearish as key supports give way.  As can be seen from the 4-hour chart, below, a bullish trend line has also broken down and the underside of it has since turned into resistance around the 0.7325 resistance level. Meanwhile a bearish channel has now been established after the kiwi put in a couple of lower highs and lower lows. So the path of least resistance on this time frame appears to be to the downside.

On the weekly chart, the NZD/USD has put in a few inverted hammer candlestick patterns. These candlestick formations suggest that the bullish thrust is fading fast, which is not a big surprise given the magnitude of the upsurge from around 0.6200 in August of last year to a high so of 0.7485 this year. The bullish struggle is confirmed further by the momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) being in a state of negative divergence (lower low) with price (higher high).

Consequently, the technical indications imply that the kiwi, just like the flightless bird, may not be able to fly but take a parachute jump.

Some of the key potential support levels, or bearish targets, to watch include the area between 0.7200 and 0.7225 which had been support in the past. Below here, the Fibonacci retracements could be additional targets to watch; in particular the 61.8% retracement level around 0.6980/5, because below that lies another key prior low in close proximity at 0.6955 and above it the psychological level of 0.7000 which is also a key support on the weekly time frame.

Our short-term technical bearish bias on this pair would become invalid upon a potential break above the resistance trend of the bearish channel. In that case, actually, the bearish channel would then turn into a bullish flag breakout scenario, which is anything but bearish. So, the key level to watch on the upside is around 0.7325 as a break above it would also re-establish the broken bullish trend line. For now though, the bears appear to be in the driving seat.

16-09-28-kiwi-weekly 16-09-28-kiwi-4hr

Related tags: Forex NZDUSD Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.