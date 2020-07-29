NZDUSD forms two bearish technical events

The NZD/USD may be losing upside momentum.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2020 9:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Using the "Technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified two bearish technical events. 

The NZD/USD has confirmed an Inside Bar candlestick pattern and an RSI overbought reading.  



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

An Inside Bar develops during a strong uptrend when the trading range is completely within the boundaries of the prior bar. This suggests the balance between buyers and sellers is becoming more evenly balanced i.e. a weakening in power for the bulls and increasing in power for the bears.

A bearish Relative Strength (RSI) event has also been identified. Price seems to be recovering from overbought because up days are no longer overwhelming down days to quite the same extent as the indicator dipped below its overbought reading of 70.

The RSI measures the strength of an issue compared to its recent history of price change by comparing "up" periods to "down" periods. It's based on the premise that overbought conditions tend to occur after the market has advanced for a disproportionate number of periods. The RSI fluctuates between 0 and 100 with 70 and 30 often used to indicate overbought and oversold levels, and 50 the dividing line indicating the direction of the trend.

Traders looking to short the NZD/USD may want to consider a stop at the 0.6737 level based on the pairs current volatility.

Happy Trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.