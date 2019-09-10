NZDCAD Teases Bears With A Swing Trade Short

NZD/CAD has shed nearly 10% over the past 6-months, and its bearish trend structure suggests bears are preparing to push it lower still.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2019 6:57 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


NZD/CAD has shed nearly 10% over the past 6-months, and its bearish trend structure suggests bears are preparing to push it lower still. Moreover, the yield differentials for NZD-CAD 2-year has broken to new lows which suggests further downside pressure for the commodity FX cross. Of course, this is helped by the fact that BOC’s base rate is 1.75% versus RBNZ’s 1%, providing greater demand for Canadian dollar (relative to NZD) from yield hungry investors. And Canada’s economic data continues to outperform expectations at a greater pace, relative to New Zealand’s.



A wider bearish channel remains intact on the daily chart and, whilst his could allow for a deeper correction in due course, we suspect it’s preparing for another leg lower. Prices have retraced from their lows yet stalled around a cluster of resistance below 0.8500, which comprises of the February low, a 38.2% Fibonacci level and of course the round number (and our original long-term bearish target) 0.8500.


Given the strength of the decline, it appears more likely the retracement is close to completion.

  • On the four-hour chart, prices have tested a correction line, a break of which could confirm the resumption of the daily downtrend. RSI has also broken through its prior swing low to suggest bearish momentum is building on this timeframe.
  • A break back above 0.8500 invalidate the near-term bearish bias and increases the potential for a deeper correction within the wider, bearish channel.
  • Whilst 0.8500 caps as resistance, the bias is for a re-test of the 0.83500 area and potential to extend its decline within the bearish channel and head for the 2018 low.



Related tags: Forex

