NZD in the eye of the storm

The uptick in volatility during the first half of 2018 has been a welcome change for traders. If the last few weeks of June is anything to go on, the second half of 2018 looks set to continue in similar style. Kicking things off next week is the batch of top-tier economic data releases that accompany the start of each month, the details of which we will go over in our next update.

However, perhaps the most important event for the market next week comes two days after the July 4th holiday in the U.S. Assuming neither the U.S or China stands down beforehand, July 6th is the date the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office have stated that tariffs would commence on about $US34 billion ($45 billion) worth of imports on a tranche of 818 product categories. A second round of tariffs on 284 products worth $US16 billion would go into effect after a public comment period. Not to be outdone, China’s retaliatory 25% tariff on $34 billion of U.S. agriculture products, automobiles and "aquatic products" is also due to commence.

The threat of a prolonged U.S. - China trade war has had most impact on the Chinese currency and equity markets. The Shanghai Composite Index and China A-shares both entered bear market territory in recent sessions. This comes just a few weeks after China A-shares were included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Post the weaker than expected China retail sales data in mid-May, the Chinese currency, the Yuan has fallen by over -3.5% against the U.S dollar. USDCNY has rallied from the 6.3900 area to a high yesterday of 6.6300. (chart below).

The move in the currency has sparked a debate that the Yuan is being guided lower by Chinese officials to cushion the potential impact of tariffs and to help revive slowing growth numbers. A move that may further inflame U.S. - China tensions given claims of Chinese currency manipulation in the past by U.S. politicians. However, as Yuan weakness has occurred during a period of broad U.S. dollar strength, this claim is debatable.

Why does this matter for the NZD?

It is well known that China is the largest export market for both Australia and New Zealand. Hence the fortunes of both countries are tied to developments in China. At a financial market level, the direction of both the AUD and the NZD can be impacted by sharp moves in the Yuan. Since mid-June, the NZDUSD has fallen further in percentage terms than the Yuan! Behind the Kiwis decline was the release of softer than expected NZ QI GDP data, weaker than expected ANZ NZ Business Confidence data and yesterdays RBNZ OCR meeting which confirmed interest rates will remain low and at “an expansionary level for a considerable period”.

After breaking below the key .6780 support zone the NZDUSD is now trading at levels that it last traded over 2 years ago. Presuming that trade tensions continue on the current path, then the NZDUSD appears vulnerable to further declines. The downside levels to keep in mind are .6600 and then the .6197 low from August 2015.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 29th of June 2018.

