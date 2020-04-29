﻿

NTT Docomo Shaping Up a Triangle Pattern

The Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average)....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 12:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NTT Docomo Shaping Up a Triangle Pattern

NTT Docomo (9437), a major Japanese telecom operator, announced that full-year (to March 31) net income dropped 10.9% on year to 591.52 billion yen.

Operating income fell 15.7% to 854.65 billion yen on revenue of 4.65 trillion yen, down 3.9%. The Company blamed falling earnings on intensifying competition induced by regulatory changes.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed subscription sales, but raised voice and data consumption amid stay-at-home measures, the Company pointed out.

Having signed up 14,000 users for its 5G services launched in March, Docomo said the subscriber number could swell to 2.5 million by March 2021.

It has withdrawn its 2020 earnings guidance.

On a Daily Chart, the Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The share price, currently around the 20-day moving average, is shaping up a Triangle (Coil) Pattern.

A clear break above the Triangle would confirm a Bullish Continuation. Then, Upside Resistance would be encountered at 3475 yen and 3600 yen.

Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Today 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Today 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
Today 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:34 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
      Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
        china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 6, 2024 05:47 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.