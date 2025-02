Nio Share Price Recovers After Record Deliveries

Nio, the Chinese based electric vehicle maker has surged 1000% since May. Since reporting a monthly update on 3rd January, which my colleague Matt Weller touches on here , the stock surged almost 17% across the month of January. Nio jumped an additional 4% in Wednesday’s trade and held most of those gains on Thursday.

Record deliveries drive the Nio share price higher

The latest share price surge higher comes after a sales report revealed strong demand for NIO’s upscale electric SUV’s.



Electric Vehicle stocks have seen huge demand over the past year. Whilst Tesla is the most well-known of these stocks, it is by no means the only Electric Vehicle company to have performed well in 2020

The January report revealed this week confirmed a monthly record of 7225 vehicles sold in the first month of the year, despite strong competition from Tesla’ made in China Model Y. This represents a 352% year on year increase from January 2020.

The figure beat rival XPeng’s January deliveries of 6015 and LI Auto’s 5379 vehicles