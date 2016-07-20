nintendo 7974 tse risk of a medium term bearish reversal 2670842016
Nintendo Co. Ltd has been hogging the limelight in the past two weeks as its share price (7974 TSE) listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange soared by 77% from 11 July 2016 low after Pokémon GO went live.
Due to the current raze and much anticipated future revenue streams that can be generated from mobile advertisement/sponsorship fees and additional apps based purchase from Pokémon GO has lead Nintendo Co share price to outperform its rivals such as Tencent, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard. Ironically within a span of two weeks, Nintendo has reversed its fortunes from being one of the worst performers to the best performing globally in the gaming industry!
Let’s us take a deep dive into Nintendo Co. from a technical analysis perspective
Pivot (key resistance): 32700
Supports: 25250 & 19500/18390
Next resistance: 46000
Technical elements are advocating for a potential medium-term bearish reversal on Nintendo. As long as the 32700 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 25250 is likely to trigger a potential multi-week decline to target the next support zone of 19500/18390.
However, a clearance above the 32700 pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish bias for another “rocket rally” towards the next resistance at 46000 (the former major swing lows area of August 2007/January 2008.
*Nintendo Co. (7974 TSE) is not a component stock in the benchmark Nikkei 225
