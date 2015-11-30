nikkei 225 weekly outlook 30 nov to 04 dec risk of minor pull back towards 19600500 support before p

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a push up and tested the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 30, 2015 3:07 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_30 Nov 2015

Japan Index (4 hour)_30 Nov 2015

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a push up and tested the intermediate resistance at 20050/20190 before trading sideways throughout the rest of the week.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 30 Nov (Mon) – Capital Spending for Q3 @2350GMT
  • 01 Dec (Tues) – BoJ Governor Kuroda’s Speech @0100GMT
  • 01 Dec (Tues) – Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for Nov @0135 GMT

Key elements

  • Current price action is now residing close to the lower boundary (support) of the medium-term bullish ascending channel (in dark blue) now at 19600/19500 which is in place since 29 September 2015 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The next medium-term support stands at 19190 which is a level that had been tested for five times since the swing low of 07 May 2015 and also close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to the 22 November 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains positive above its supports and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).
  • However, the 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still shows potential to inch down towards its oversold region which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The significant medium-term resistance remains at the 20850/20960 zone which is defined by the range top in place since late June 2015, the upper boundary of the ascending channel and 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 10 November 2015 high projected from 16 November 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19600/19500

Pivot (key support): 19190

Resistance: 20050/20190 & 20850/20960

Next support: 18650/18400

Conclusion

The medium-term bullish trend in place since 29 September 2015 low remains intact. However, the Index may see a short-term pull-back towards the 19600/19500 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 19190 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to retest 20050/20190 before targeting the significant medium term resistance zone at 20850/20960.

However, failure to hold above the 19190 weekly pivotal support may see a pause in the medium-term uptrend for a deeper pull-back towards the pull-back support area of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout at 18650/18400.

