nikkei 225 weekly outlook 19 oct to 23 oct potential consolidationpull back above 1795017660 support
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a whipsaw around the 17985 weekly pivotal support (printed a low of 17660 on 15 October 2015) before recovering towards the short-term range top at 18450.
Intermediate support: 17950
Pivot (key support): 17660
Resistance: 18450, 18740 & 19190
Next support: 16900/16660
The Index may now see a consolidation/pull-back below the 18450 short-term range top with support resting at 17950 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel). Thereafter, it is likely to resume its potential upside movement (the bullish impulsive wave 3/) towards the resistances of 18740 follow by 19190 next.
However, failure to hold above the 17660 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the current bullish structure to see a decline to retest the 29 September 2015 low of 16900.
