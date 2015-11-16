nikkei 225 weekly outlook 16 nov to 20 nov 1919018950 key support for medium term upside movement to
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has failed to shaped the “last push up” towards 20050/20190 and tumbled straight towards the first expected downside target of 19190 (printed a low of 19236 in this morning session, 16 November 2015 as the market digested the aftermath of last Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris.
Intermediate support: 19190
Pivot (key support): 18950
Resistance: 19630 & 20050/20190
Next support: 18650/18400
The corrective wave structure of 4/ that started from 11 November2015 high still shows the potential of a final down leg below the 19630 intermediate resistance to test the 19190 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 18950 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the medium-term upside movement is likely to resume to target the next resistance at 20050/20190 in the first step.
On the flipside, a break below the 18950 weekly pivotal support may damage the expected bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the 18650/18400 pull-back support area of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout.
