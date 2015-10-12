nikkei 225 weekly outlook 12 oct to 16 oct bullish tone remains intact above 17985 support 242235201
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a bullish breakout above the upper limit (resistance) of the bullish “Descending Wedge” chart pattern. This piece of price action has indicated a reversal in sentiment from bearish to bullish and invalidated the “last push down” scenario for a retest on the 29 September 2015 low of 16900.
Pivot (key support): 17985
Resistance: 18740 & 19190
Next support: 17400 & 16900/16660
Current technical elements are still positive. Therefore, we have maintained our medium-term (1 to 3weeks) bullish expectation for the Index. As long as the 17985 weekly pivotal support (tightened from 17750) holds, the Index is likely to see another round of upside movement to target 18740 before the 19190 significant resistance.
On the other hand, a break below the 17985 pivotal support may invalidated the bullish scenario for slide to retest the pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout at 17400 and even the 29 September 2015 low of 16900
