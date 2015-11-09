(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a recovery just as expected right above the 18600/18400 key support zone. It has surpassed the first upside target at 19190 and printed a high of 19680 in today’s (09 November) morning session @10.30am (SGT). Based on the current price action, the Index is now fast approaching the lower limit of our expected target at 20050 (a difference of 1.89%).

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly technical strategy/outlook.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

09 Nov (Mon) – Bank Lending for Oct & Current Account/Trade Balance for Sep @2350 GMT

10 Nov (Tues) – Eco Watchers Survey for Oct @ 0500 GMT

11 Nov (Wed) – Foreign investment in Japan stocks for week ending Nov 6 @2350 GMT

13 Nov (Fri) – Industrial Production for Sep @0430 GMT

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the upper limit (resistance) of a medium-term ascending channel (in dark blue) now at 20050. This observation suggests limited upside potential in price action (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The ascending channel’s resistance at 20050 also confluences closely with exit potential of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout stands at 20190 and a Fibonacci cluster (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 07 October 2015 high projected from 14 October 2015 low + 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 10 August 2015 high to 29 September 2015 low + the standard 5 th wave target of 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 24 October 2015 high @12am projected from 02 November 2015 low @8am from a lower degree).

wave target of 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 24 October 2015 high @12am projected from 02 November 2015 low @8am from a lower degree). Given the multiple confluence technical factors as per aforementioned, the 20050/200190 will be a significant resistance zone to watch.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that gauges price momentum is now coming close to its extreme overbought level and the 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has inched up into its overbought zone. These observations suggest that upside momentum is getting “overstretched” and the Index faces the risk of a price retracement to the downside.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely undergoing the final wave 5/ to complete the bullish impulsive wave (1) of a larger degree in place since 29 September 2015 low with expected target at 20050/20190. Thereafter, a corrective (bearish) wave 2/ is likely to occur to retrace the prior bullish movement.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 20050

Pivot (key resistance): 20190

Support: 19190 & 18650

Next resistance: 20850/20960

Conclusion

The Index is now reaching a risk zone at 20050/20190 and technical elements are not in favour a further potential upside movement in terms of magnitude as seen in the prior two weeks.

As long as the 20190 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may now see the start of a multi-week pull-back towards 19190 before the 18650 support.

However, a clear break (daily close) above the 20190 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the multi-week pull-back/consolidation for a further push up towards the July/August 2015 range top at 20850/20960.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.