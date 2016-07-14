nikkei 225 update short term pull back negated potential direct rise in progress 2669992016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Update)
Intermediate support: 16410
Pivot (key support): 16200
Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240
Next support: 15830
Short-term pull-back scenario negated. As long as the new 16200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential direct rise to target the resistances at 16670 and 17100/240 next.
However, failure to hold above the 16200 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again and revive the pull-back scenario to test the next support at 15830.
