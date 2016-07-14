nikkei 225 update short term pull back negated potential direct rise in progress 2669992016

Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Update) (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2016 6:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Update)

Japan Index (daily)_14 Jul 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_14 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the intermediate short-term range top at 16410 which invalidated the short-term pull-back scenario towards 16000 support.
  • The current rally from the 08 July 2016 low of 15103 appears to be extending and the daily RSI oscillator continues to be bullish above its former descending trendline (depicted in dotted green) and the 50% level. These observations suggest that the descending range top/resistance in place since 24 April 2016 now at 16670 is likely to be broken out.
  • The next key short-term resistance stands at 17100/240 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 31 May 2016 and the 2.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 June 2016 low (an extended wave 3/ based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • The key short-term support now stands at 16200 which is yesterday’s minor swing low area and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 July 2016 low to 13 July 2016 high of 16579.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16410

Pivot (key support): 16200

Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240

Next support: 15830

Conclusion

Short-term pull-back scenario negated. As long as the new 16200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential direct rise to target the resistances at 16670 and 17100/240 next.

However, failure to hold above the 16200 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again and revive the pull-back scenario to test the next support at 15830.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.