The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tried to stage another breakout above the 16600 short-term descending range top in today’s Asian morning session. However, it has ended in a failure again as the Index traded back below 16600.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate resistance: 16600/660
Pivot (key resistance): 16740
Support: 16530 & 16350/300
Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bearish bias. As long as the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 16530 near-term support is likely to trigger the potential final push down to target the 16350/300 support (lower boundary of the descending range) to end the first leg of the potential corrective decline in place since 12 August 2016 high of 16944.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.
