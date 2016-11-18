nikkei 225 short term technical outlook upside movement to resume above 17900 2681942016

Fri, 18 Nov 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) did not shape the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2016 3:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Fri, 18 Nov 2016

japan-index-1-hour_18-nov-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) did not shape the minor pull-back and pierced above the 18000 short-term pivotal resistance in the U.S. session which suggests a resumption of the bullish movement in place since the 09 November 2016 low (washed out of the bears triggered by the U.S. presidential election).

Key elements

  • Price action of the Index has started to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel in place since the 11 November 2016 minor low of 17270 (also the end of the minor degree corrective wave 2).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned bullish ascending channel now stands at 17900 which also confluences with the former minor range top formed from 16 November to 17 November 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the minor degree corrective wave 2 low of 17270 to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 18111.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The short-term significant resistance stands at 18400 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned bullish ascending channel and the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from the 09 November 2016 low of 16097.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a bullish impulsive minor degree wave 3.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17900

Resistances: 18200 & 18400

Next support: 17600/490

Conclusion

Turn bullish with key short-term pivotal support at 17900 for a further potential push up towards 18200 before 18400.

However, failure to hold above the 17900 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias for a further slide to retest the 17600/490 pull-back support of the former trendline resistance from 21 June 2015 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.