Thurs, 01 Dec 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards the pull-back/consolidation risk zone of 18630/18800 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November 2016 (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the minor degree impulsive wave 3 at the 18630/18800 zone where the next possible price action is to shape the potential minor degree corrective down move wave 4.

Intermarket analysis is also advocating for the aforementioned pull-back/scenario on the Index. The USD/JPY, a direct correlation play with the Nikkei 225 has also met the risk level of 114.60 (refer to latest weekly technical outlook on its chart) where a potential pull-back/consolidation pull-back shall take place to retrace the current steep rally in place since 09 November 2016, post U.S. presidential election.

Upcoming political event risk (Italy’s referendum on Sun, 04 Dec 2016) also supports the short-term pull-back/consolidation view in USD/JPY via a flight to safe haven plays (demand for JPY) that drives down USD/JPY which will tend to translate to similar potential weakness seen in Japanese equites (Nikkei 225).

Significant short-term supports for the Index now rests at 18430 and 18280.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18800 (medium-term pivot)

Supports: 18570 (downside trigger), 18430 & 18280

Next resistance: 19000 (psychological)

Conclusion

The on-going medium-term up move of the Index has already reached an inflection zone to kick-start a potential pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 18800 pivotal resistance holds and a break below 18570 is likely to see a decline to target 18430 and 18280 in the first step.

However, a break above 18800 may invalidate the preferred pull-back scenario for a continuation of the bullish move towards 19000 next in the short-term.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.