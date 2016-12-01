nikkei 225 short term technical outlook time for a potential pull backconsolidation 2682562016

Thurs, 01 Dec 2016 What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards […]


December 1, 2016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed shaped the initial push up towards the pull-back/consolidation risk zone of 18630/18800 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November 2016 (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the minor degree impulsive wave 3 at the 18630/18800 zone where the next possible price action is to shape the potential minor degree corrective down move wave 4.
  • Intermarket analysis is also advocating for the aforementioned pull-back/scenario on the Index. The USD/JPY, a direct correlation play with the Nikkei 225 has also met the risk level of 114.60 (refer to latest weekly technical outlook on its chart) where a potential pull-back/consolidation pull-back shall take place to retrace the current steep rally in place since 09 November 2016, post U.S. presidential election.
  • Upcoming political event risk (Italy’s referendum on Sun, 04 Dec 2016) also supports the short-term pull-back/consolidation view in USD/JPY via a flight to safe haven plays (demand for JPY) that drives down USD/JPY which will tend to translate to similar potential weakness seen in Japanese equites (Nikkei 225).
  • Significant short-term supports for the Index  now rests at 18430 and 18280.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18800 (medium-term pivot)

Supports: 18570 (downside trigger), 18430 & 18280

Next resistance: 19000 (psychological)

Conclusion

The on-going medium-term up move of the Index has already reached an inflection zone to kick-start a potential pull-back/consolidation phase. As long as the 18800  pivotal resistance holds and a break below 18570 is likely to see a decline to target 18430 and 18280 in the first step.

However, a break above 18800 may invalidate the preferred pull-back scenario for a continuation of the bullish move towards 19000 next in the short-term.

