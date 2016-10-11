Tues, 11 October 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied by close to 1% to breach slightly above the psychological 17000 level (printed a current intraday high of 17068) for the first time since four weeks ago when it printed a minor high of 17028 on 07 September 2016.

This expected rally is in line with an on-going medium-term bullish trend seen on the USD/JPY that continues to be intact as “risk-on” behaviour prevails. Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook for the major stock indices published yesterday, 10 October 2016.

However on a shorter-term, do expect a potential minor pull-back to occur at this juncture first.

Key elements

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has just reached its overbought region coupled with a bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action is overstretched where the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action increases at this juncture.

The key short-term support now rests at 16900/840 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since the minor swing low area of 30 September 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from last Friday, 07 October 2017 low of 16748.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16900/840

Resistances: 17165 & 17400

Next support: 16550 (ascending trendline in place since 24 June 2016 low)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with risk of a short-term pull-back first. 16900/840 short-term pivotal support is likely to hold the pull-back for another potential upleg to target the resistances at 17165 (intermediate range top in place since 31 May 2016) follow by 17400 next.

However, a break below 16840 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 16550.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

