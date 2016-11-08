nikkei 225 short term technical outlook potential push up towards 17500 2681182016
Tues, 08 Nov 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped a pull-back […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped a pull-back in this morning, 08 November 2016 Asian session after the expected up move that occurred yesterday from the 16960 medium-term pivotal support with excess tolerated to 16800.
Intermediate support: 17060/50
Pivot (key support): 16960/800
Resistance: 16500 (medium-term upside trigger)
Next support: 16340
Maintain bullish bias in short-term but do expect a potential minor dip first towards 17060/50 before another upleg materialises to target 16500.
However, failure to hold above the 16960/800 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 16340 (the swing lows area of 26 August, 15 September and 27 September 2016) in the first step.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
