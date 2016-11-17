nikkei 225 short term technical outlook potential pull back below 18000 2681902016
Thurs, 17 Nov 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected up move since the start of this week and almost hit our first medium-term upside target/resistance at 18000 (printed a high of 17943 on Wed, 17 November 2017. Please click here for a recap our latest weekly technical outlook on the major stock indices published on Monday, 14 November 2016.
Intermediate resistance: 17910
Pivot (key resistance): 18000
Support: 17600/490
Next resistance: 18630
The Index now faces the risk of a short-term pull-back (1 to 3 days) towards the 17600/490 support below the 18000 short-term pivotal resistance.
However, a clearance above 18000 is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bearish view to see the continuation of the medium-term upside movement towards the next resistance at 18630.
