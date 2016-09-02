Daily Outlook, Fri 02 September 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected push up in yesterday’s European session and almost hit our expected short-term target/resistance at 171720 (printed a high of 17068).

Interestingly, the USD/JPY has also hit our first medium-term target/resistance of 103.95 (printed a high of 103.99) at the same time (click here for a recap) before both the Nikkei 225 and USD/JPY reversed down due to weaker than expected U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for August (49.4 versus 52.0 consensus).

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Let’s us review the latest technical elements on the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) before the release of the key U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls data later today at 1230GMT

Key elements

As mentioned earlier, the medium-term technical picture of Index has turned positive as it has managed to test and hold above the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since 24 August 2016 now acting as a support at 16500 (see daily chart).

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its intermediate descending resistance after a rebound seen from its trendline support (depicted in light green) and the 50% level. These observations suggest that medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The rally of 4.4% from last Friday, 26 August low of 16340 to yesterday’s high of 17068 has appeared to be overstretched as indicated by the shorter-term momentum indicators. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal yesterday at its overbought region and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the short-term downside momentum remains intact which supports a further potential slide in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Based on intermarket analysis, the USD/JPY is now showing further downside risk in the short-term below the 103.95 descending channel resistance for a potential pull-back/consolidation towards 102.70/102.30 support zone . Given its direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, a further potential pull-back in USD/JPY is likely to reinforce a short-term decline/retracement scenario in the Nikkei 225 (refer to the last chart).

. Given its direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, a further potential pull-back in USD/JPY is likely to reinforce a short-term decline/retracement scenario in the Nikkei 225 (refer to the last chart). The key supports to watch for the Index rest at 16760 and 16630 which is defined by a clear congestion zone in place since 29 July 2016 swing high and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current upmove from 26 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 17068).

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 17260/380 which is defined by the medium-term swing high of 31 May 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 04 August 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16760

Pivot (key support):16630

Resistances: 17070 & 17260/380

Next support: 16500

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with risk of a pull-back first. The Index may see a further pull-back towards the intermediate support of 16760 with a maximum limit set at the 16630 short-term pivotal support before a new potential upleg materialises to retest 17070 before targeting the next resistance at 17260/380.

However, a break below the 16630 short-term pivotal support may see a further slide to test the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel at 16500.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.