The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to push up as expected after its bullish breakout from its former range top at 19700 that was in line with the expected rally seen in the USD/JPY. The Index is now coming close to an intermediate resistance of 20000 (printed a high of 19935). Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report published yesterday.
Intermediate resistance: 19900
Pivot (key resistance): 20000
Support: 19700/600
Next resistance: 20200
As long as the 20000 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential setback/decline to target the 19700/60 before another upleg materialises.
However, a clearance above 20000 may invalidate the preferred setback scenario to open up scope for a direct rise towards the next resistance at 20200.
