Daily Outlook, Tues 13 Sep 2016
Yesterday, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has declined by 3% to print a low of 16523 in line with the horrendous single day plunge seen across the major U.S. stock indices on last Friday, 09 Sep 2016.
Interestingly, the decline in the Japan 225 Index did not breach below our medium-term pivotal support of 16500 (click here to recap the details as per highlighted in our prior weekly technical outlook). After a close examination of the current state of technical elements and cross assets relations, we have decided to maintain our bullish stance on the Index.
Intermediate support: 16660
Pivot (key support): 16500
Resistances: 16900 & 17260
Next supports: 16000
Maintain bullish stance. The Index is likely to shape a potential bullish reversal above the 16500 medium-term pivotal support to test the intermediate resistance at 16900 (former minor swing low of 09 Sep & a descending trendline now in place since 05 Sep high of 17165) before targeting the next resistance at 17260.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16500 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish reversal scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 16000.
