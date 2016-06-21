nikkei 225 potential bearish reaction below 16100300 resistance 2666392016
The earlier push up seen in the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stall right below the 16100 intermediate resistance in yesterday’s U.S. session.
Intermediate resistance: 16100
Pivot (key resistance): 16300
Supports: 15760, 15510 & 15330/270
Next resistance: 16840
The on-going push up in price action is trading close to resistances and technical elements suggest at least a potential bearish reaction at this juncture. As long as the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a drop to retest the near-term support at 15760 (trigger) and a break below it may add impetus for a deeper slide to target 15510 before last week swing low area of 15330/270 (also the swing low formed on 07 April 2016).
Only a clear break (daily close) above the 16300 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 16840 (minor swing high areas of 07/09 June 2016).
