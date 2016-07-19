nikkei 225 poised for a potential bullish breakout 2670532016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded sideways below 16670 descending range top since last Thursday, 14 July 2016. However if we put all elements into perspective, the recent price action can be considered a consolidation for a potential bullish breakout rather than a toppish configuration.
Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.
Pivot (key support): 16410
Resistances: 16670 & 17100/240
Next support: 16200 & 15825 (medium-term pivot)
Conclusion
Poised for potential bullish breakout. As long as the 16410 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential bullish break above 16670 to open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 17100/240 in the first step.
However, a break below the 16410 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the pull-back support of the former short-term ascending range’s upper boundary now at 16200.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.