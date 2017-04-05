nikkei 225 no signs of recovery yet further potential weakness looms 2690272017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 05 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 05 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and hit the upper limit of the predefined medium-term target/support zone of 18700/18640. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook published earlier on Monday, 03 April.
After a closer examination of its technical elements and intermarket relationships with other major asset classes, a potential recovery is not yet in store for the Index despite the medium-term target/support has been met.
Pivot (key resistance): 18950
Supports: 18640 & 18360/320
Next resistance: 19300 (revised medium-term pivot)
The Index is not showing any signs of recovery at this juncture. Therefore as long as the 18950 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to undergo another downleg to test 18640 before targeting the next support zone of 18360/320 in the first step.
On the other hand, a break above 18950 may put the preferred bearish tone on hold for a “relief” rebound towards the next resistance at 19300.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.