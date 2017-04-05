nikkei 225 no signs of recovery yet further potential weakness looms 2690272017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By: Financial Analyst
April 5, 2017 3:01 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 05 Apr 2017)

Japan Index (daily)_05 Apr 2017

Japan Index (1 hour)_05 Apr 2017

USDJPY (daily)_05 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected and hit the upper limit of the predefined medium-term target/support zone of 18700/18640. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook published earlier on Monday, 03 April.

After a closer examination of its technical elements and intermarket relationships with other major asset classes, a potential recovery is not yet in store for the Index despite the medium-term target/support has been met.

Key technical elements

  • Based on intermarket analysis, the technical chart of USD/JPY is not showing any signs of bullish reversal at this juncture and still advocates for further potential weakness towards the 109.10/108.40 medium-term support zone (refer to the 3rd chart). Therefore, a further decline in USD/JPY is likely to translate to further weakness in the Nikkei 225 which may trigger a bearish breakdown below the 18700/640 support.
  • The daily RSI oscillator of the Index remains bearish below its 1st resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The Index may have formed a major top at 19700 in January 2017 and the neckline support of this impending major top rests at 18700/640 which is vulnerable for a bearish breakdown. The next medium-term support rests at 17860 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former swing high areas of 29 January/24 April 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from June 2016 low to the recent January 2017 high of 19700.
  • The significant short-term resistance now stands at 18950 which is defined by former minor congestion area of the former swing lows of 22 March/27 March 2017 and the minor descending trendline resistance from 31 March 2017 high (see hourly chart).
  • The next significant short-term support after 18640 rests at the 18360/320 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 18950

Supports: 18640 & 18360/320

Next resistance: 19300 (revised medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is not showing any signs of recovery at this juncture. Therefore as long as the 18950 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to undergo another downleg to test 18640 before targeting the next support zone of 18360/320 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 18950 may put the preferred bearish tone on hold for a “relief” rebound towards the next resistance at 19300.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Economic Calendar

