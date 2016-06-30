nikkei 225 no conviction for a deep decline below 15865 mt resistance watch the 15500 support now 26

June 30, 2016 2:51 PM
Daily Outlook, Thurs 30 June 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_30 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_30 Jun 2016

USDJPY (1 hour)_30 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has surged higher as expected yesterday and hit our predefined short-term upside target (also this week medium-term pivotal resistance) at 15760/865 (printed a high of 15833 in yesterday’s U.S. session).

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Even though current price action did react below the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week (click here for a recap), current technical elements are not advocating for a deeper slide towards last Friday 24 June low as anticipated earlier.
  • The 4 hour RSI oscillator remains bullish above its ascending trendline support and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • On the 1 hour chart, the Index has broken the upper limit of a short-term ascending range in place since last Friday, 24 June low. Current price action is now retesting this former upper limit now turns pull-back support at around 15500.
  • The aforementioned short-term pull-back support also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 24 June low to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 15833.
  • The next significant near-term resistance stands at 16160/300 which is defined by the former minor swing lows area of 13 May/03 June 2016, “bull trap” seen before the announcement of the  U.K’s EU referendum results and a Fibonacci cluster (see 1 & 4 hour charts).
  • Based on intermarket analysis, the shorter-term USD/JPY’s technical configuration remains positive above the 102.13 short-term pivotal support. Since USD/JPY has a strong direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, it is very unlikely in terms of probability for the Nikkei 225 to shape a deep decline at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15570

Resistances: 15865 (medium-term pivot) & 16160/300

Next support: 15260

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. We have a tight short-term pivotal support at 15500 and a break now above the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to add impetus for a further potential upside movement to target the next resistance zone of 16160/300.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 15500 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 15260 (ascending trendline support in place since 24 June 2016 low).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments.

 

 

 

