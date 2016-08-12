nikkei 225 maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support 2673502016
Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied strongly […]
Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied strongly […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied strongly within our expectation by 1.7% from the predefined short-term pivotal support at 16655/600 (excess) and hit our first short-term target (resistance) at 16930 (printed a high of 16932 in the U.S. session.
Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 16820
Pivot (key support): 16700
Resistance: 17200/240
Next support: 16480
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 16700 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 17200/240.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16700 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout as per depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.