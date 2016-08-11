nikkei 225 maintain bullish bias tolerate excess to 16600 support 2673342016

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2016 1:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 Aug 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_11 Aug 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_11 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a 1.2% slide from yesterday’s high of 16827 to print a low of 16617 in today’s early Asian morning session (11 August).

This decline in price action has challenged the predefined short-term pivotal support of 16655 as per highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday before it manages to stage a rebound from it (current price is at 16694 @115am SGT).

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Today’s morning breach on the 16655 short-term pivotal support is considered a whipsaw as the Index has continued to be held by the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 03/04 August 2016 swing low area (bear trap). Therefore, we are tolereating the excess to 16600 which also coincides close with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 04 August 2016 low to yesterday high of 16827 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which implies that the downside momentum of the current decline from the high of 16827 has started to abate. These observations reinforce our preferred view that the 16655/16600 (excess) support is still valid for a potential recovery at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term resistances remain at 16930 (Fibonacci projection) and 17200/240 (Fibonacci cluster & medium-term swing high area of 31 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16655/600 (excess)

Resistances: 16930 & 17200/240

Next support: 16480

Conclusion

Tolerate excess to 16600 and maintain bullish bias. As long as the 16655/600 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery at this juncture to target 16930 follow by the next resistance at 17200/240.

However, a break below the 16600 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 16480 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout – depicted in dotted pink on the 1 hour chart).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.