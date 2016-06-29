nikkei 225 maintain bullish bias for short term residual push up 2668332016

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2016 1:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

Japan Index (4 hour)_29 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_29 Jun 2016

 What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has performed within our expectation as it continued to push higher towards the short-term resistance/target at 15760/865 (printed a high of 15598 in the yesterday’s U.S. session).

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • As seen on the 4 hour chart, the Index is now fast approaching this week medium-term pivotal resistance set at 15865 as per highlighted  in our weekly technical/outlook strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).
  • In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that potential future upside movement in price action is likely to reached a short-term “ceiling” soon.
  • The shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has turned upwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest the Index may see a residual short-term push up before hitting a “ceiling”.
  • The key short-term support is now at 15370 (the former minor range top of 24 /27 June 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 15370

Resistance: 15760/865 (medium-term pivot)

Next support: 14990

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias.  We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 15370 for a potential residual push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 15760/865.

However, a break below the revised 15370  short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the short-term ascending trendline support from last Friday, 24 June low now at around 14990.

