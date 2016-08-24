nikkei 225 maintain bearish stance for potential final push down before relief rally 2674392016

Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has done a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2016 1:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wednesday 24 Aug 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_24 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has done a “stab” again at the predefined 16600 intermediate resistance (upper boundary of the short-term bullish “Descending Wedge”) as it printed an intraday high of 16663 before it gave up its gains as expected.

A clear sign of hesitation by the bulls, please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In today’s morning Asian session, the Index has challenged the upper boundary of the “Descending Wedge” again but it does not have a clear breakout (printed a high of 16646 before it retraced back down).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that the downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • We are still maintaining our preferred Elliot Wave count that the current expected down move is final 5th wave of  the minute degree wave v to complete intermediate degree  wave 5 of a/ with potential end target at the 16350/300 zone (first leg of the potential corrective decline). Thereafter, a potential relief rally may occur to take it back up towards the 16740/16940 resistance zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16600/660

Pivot (key resistance): 16740

Support: 16350/300

Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias and consider this morning move as a whipsaw around 16600 intermediate resistance. As long as the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is still in the process of  shaping the potential final push down to target the 16350/300 support (lower boundary of the Descending Wedge) to end the first leg of the potential corrective decline in place since 12 August 2016 high of 16944.

However, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.