What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has done a “stab” again at the predefined 16600 intermediate resistance (upper boundary of the short-term bullish “Descending Wedge”) as it printed an intraday high of 16663 before it gave up its gains as expected.

A clear sign of hesitation by the bulls, please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

In today’s morning Asian session, the Index has challenged the upper boundary of the “Descending Wedge” again but it does not have a clear breakout (printed a high of 16646 before it retraced back down).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that the downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

We are still maintaining our preferred Elliot Wave count that the current expected down move is final 5th wave of the minute degree wave v to complete intermediate degree wave 5 of a/ with potential end target at the 16350/300 zone (first leg of the potential corrective decline). Thereafter, a potential relief rally may occur to take it back up towards the 16740/16940 resistance zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16600/660

Pivot (key resistance): 16740

Support: 16350/300

Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias and consider this morning move as a whipsaw around 16600 intermediate resistance. As long as the 16740 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is still in the process of shaping the potential final push down to target the 16350/300 support (lower boundary of the Descending Wedge) to end the first leg of the potential corrective decline in place since 12 August 2016 high of 16944.

However, a clearance above the 16740 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.

