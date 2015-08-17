nikkei 225 japans lifeless growth figures 1916052015

The Japanese economy contracted last quarter, underpinned by plummeting exports, slack consumer spending and a lack of corporate investment. Gross domestic product fell a seasonally […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 2:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Japanese economy contracted last quarter, underpinned by plummeting exports, slack consumer spending and a lack of corporate investment. Gross domestic product fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4% q/q in Q2, just beating an expected 0.5% drop. Annualised growth fell from a revised 4.5% q/q (unrevised 3.9%) gain to a 1.6% q/q contraction, which was also slightly better than expected. This was accompanied by disappointing 0.8% q/q and 0.1% q/q drops in private consumption and business spending, respectively.

Furthermore, there’s no light on the horizon for Japan’s economy, with a bleak outlook for regional and global growth expected to limit appetite for Japanese exporters, despite a still weak exchange rate. Domestically, broadly softening consumer and business confidence may choke another key avenue for growth. In fact, if conditions deteriorate any more it may prompt the Bank of Japan to expand its already massive stimulus program.

Yen falls, Nikkei jumps

Overall, today’s miserable GDP numbers led to a sell-off in the yen as the market became even more dovish about the outlook for monetary policy in Japan, which helped the Nikkei capitalise on some opening gains. If economic data doesn’t improve soon, the BoJ may be forced to expand its already massive stimulus program in coming months. Previously the bank has said it wouldn’t respond to temporary threats to the economy and its CPI outlook, like falling oil prices, but these drags on consumer prices and economic growth don’t appear to be going anywhere soon.

USDJPY jumped around 15 pips higher in the immediate aftermath of the data, while the Nikkei added to its opening gains. However, risk adverse investor sentiment throughout Asia weighed on Japanese equities later in the session.

The Nikkei has rallied around an astonishing 150% since the end of 2011, largely on the promise of extreme monetary policy loosening, otherwise known as QQE. However, the rally has recently lost some momentum just below 2,100 as investors question the effectiveness of said easing and the longevity of the aforementioned rally amidst a deterioration in global risk appetite; a massive and prolonged sell-off in Chinese equities and renewed fears about the health of Europe have been infecting global investor sentiment. Unless risk appetite improves, the only avenue for further gains may the idea of the BoJ throwing more cash into the economy at a faster pace and hoping some of it sticks.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei

Source: City Index

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.