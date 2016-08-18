Daily Outlook, Thursday 18 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has challenged the predefined medium-term pivotal support of 16600 that has been set for this week (refer to our current technical weekly outlook/strategy published on this Monday for more details).

On the positive side, it did not have a daily close below it and managed to stage the expected remarkable rebound (1.3%) right at the 16600 level and recovered half the losses from the decline seen from Monday, 15 August high of 16944. These observations suggest that our preferred bullish stance on the Index remains intact for now.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

In conjunction with the rebound seen on the 16600 medium-term pivotal support, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has also staged an upturn from its ascending trendline support (depicted in light green) and the 50 % level. These observations suggest that the medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the decline of 2.4% seen from Monday, 15 August 2013 high of 16944 to Tuesday, 16 August low of 16530 is likely the low of a minor degree corrective wave 4 which implies that the Index may be undergoing now initial movement of the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 5 to complete a minor degree bullish impulsive wave structure/cycle in place since 04 August 2016 low of 15915. The potential end target of the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 5 stands at 17200/240 which confluences with the medium-term swing high areas of 14 March/31 May 2016.

The intermediate short-term resistance will be the minor range top of 16930.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic continues to inch upwards and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a push up to retest the 16930 minor range top and a potential minor pull-back may occur first before it resumes its ascend.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16600 (medium-term)

Resistance: 16930 & 17200/240

Next support: 16280/150

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 16600 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to continue its push up to retest the 16930 minor range top before targeting the next resistance at 17200/240.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16600 (daily close below it) is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias for a deeper decline towards the next support at 16280/150 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low, medium-term swing low area of 04 August 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 04 August 2016 low to Monday, 15 August 2016 high of 16944.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.