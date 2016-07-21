nikkei 225 expected bullish breakout materialised minor pull back before new potential upleg 2670882

July 21, 2016 1:21 PM
Daily Outlook, Wed 21 July 2016

Japan Index (daily)_21 Jul 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_21 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected bullish breakout from the former descending range top in place since 22 April 2016 high at 16670 as market awaits for the key event of the week later, ECB monetary policy announcement @1145GMT

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards and it is now coming close to an extreme overbought level. However, it has not shaped a bearish divergence signal at this moment. In retrospect, a bearish divergence signal was flashed when the daily RSI hit the extreme overbought level on 27 November 2015 which preceded a significant decline in price action.  Thus, current observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The pull-back support of the former descending range top bullish breakout (depicted in pink on the daily chart) is now at 16550 which also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to the current intraday high of 16943 as seen on the hourly chart.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards after a bearish divergence signal and still has some room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 16720 (former minor swing high area of 19 July 2016 @1pm SGT).
  • The significant short-term resistance remains at the 17100/240 zone which is defined by minor swing high area of 31 May 2016 and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16720

Pivot (key support): 16550

Resistance: 17100/240

Next support: 16200 (pull-back support of former short-term ascending range channel bullish breakout)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. But the Index may see a minor pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 16720 with a maximum limit set at the tightened 16550 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential bullish assault materialises to target the 17100/240 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16550 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 16200.

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

