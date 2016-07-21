Daily Outlook, Wed 21 July 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected bullish breakout from the former descending range top in place since 22 April 2016 high at 16670 as market awaits for the key event of the week later, ECB monetary policy announcement @1145GMT

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards and it is now coming close to an extreme overbought level. However, it has not shaped a bearish divergence signal at this moment. In retrospect, a bearish divergence signal was flashed when the daily RSI hit the extreme overbought level on 27 November 2015 which preceded a significant decline in price action. Thus, current observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The pull-back support of the former descending range top bullish breakout (depicted in pink on the daily chart) is now at 16550 which also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to the current intraday high of 16943 as seen on the hourly chart.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards after a bearish divergence signal and still has some room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 16720 (former minor swing high area of 19 July 2016 @1pm SGT).

The significant short-term resistance remains at the 17100/240 zone which is defined by minor swing high area of 31 May 2016 and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16720

Pivot (key support): 16550

Resistance: 17100/240

Next support: 16200 (pull-back support of former short-term ascending range channel bullish breakout)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. But the Index may see a minor pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 16720 with a maximum limit set at the tightened 16550 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential bullish assault materialises to target the 17100/240 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16550 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 16200.

