nikkei 225 downside momentum has started to wane 2693792017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 16 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 16 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to drift lower since the start of this week, 12 June 2017. Yesterday (15 June), it had dipped lower in the European session and formed a new marginal low of 19738 which was just 0.7% away from the 19600 medium-term pivotal support that we had highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report. Click here for a recap.
Intermediate support: 19835
Pivot (key support): 19740
Resistances: 19970, 20100 & 20230
Next support: 19600 (medium-term pivot)
Yesterday price action of the Index and observations from momentum studies (the daily RSI oscillator) has suggested that the downside momentum of the on-going decline from 02 June 2017 high has started to ease and the Index may see a potential bullish breakout from its current decline.
However, a minor pull-back cannot be ruled out first towards the 19835 near-term support with a maximum limit set at the 19740 short-term pivotal support and a break above 19970 is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards 20100 before 20230 (02 June minor swing high area).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 19740 may put the preferred bullish bias on hold for a further corrective decline to test the 19600 medium-term pivotal support.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.