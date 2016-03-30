(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to trade below the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top at 17135 despite the “dovish speech” from Fed chairwoman, Yellen at the Economic Club of New York. She has reiterated that future policy benchmark interest rate hikes will be gradual due to weaker global growth.

Key elements

The failure to break above the range top at 17135 is also assisted by a stronger JPY as Yellen’s dovish speech lead to a sell-off in USD across the board. Based on intermarket analysis, the Nikkei 225 has an indirect correlation with the USDJPY, for example, a fall in the USDJPY exchange rate will tend to cap potential gains in the Nikkei 225 . As highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here

The short-term significant support above the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range bottom of 16570/500 rests at 16750 (the minor swing low area of 24 March 2016 @9pm).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator remains oriented to the downside and still has ample room before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17135

Supports: 16750 & 16570/500

Next resistance: 17315 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 17135 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a decline within the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range configuration towards the 16750 support with a maximum limit set at the range bottom of 16570/500.

On the other hand, a crack above the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to probe the 17315 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.