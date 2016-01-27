(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to decline throughout the Asian session and early European hours. It hit a low of 16540, just above our predetermined short-term pivotal support of 16540 before it staged the expected rebound and rallied all the way till the closing of the U.S. session.

Key elements

The Index has rallied by 3.88% from yesterday low of 16540 to current Asian session high of 17245 which coming close to the minor swing high area of Monday, 25 January 2016 at 17290.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has hit its extreme overbought level and flashed a bearish divergence signal which highlights the risk of a pull-back after strong gains seen in the overnight U.S. session.

The intermediate support will be at 16960 follow by the more significant support at 16800 which is defined by the lower boundary of the a short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s rally from 16540 low to the current high of 17245.

The next significant resistance stands at 17740/840 zone (medium-term first upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy) and also now the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection of 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2015 high @7am projected from the 16540 low printed yesterday.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16960

Pivot (key support): 16800

Resistances: 17740/840

Next support: 16540/480

Conclusion

Due to the weakness seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator (a momentum indicator), the Index may shaped a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 16960 with a maximum limit set at the tightened short-term pivotal support at 16800 before another potential upleg to target the next resistance at the 17740/840 zone.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 16800 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to rest yesterday’s swing of 16540 and even the medium-term pivotal support of 16480.

