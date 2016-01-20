(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a pushed up during the European session and tested the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance. Within our expectation, the Index has reversed its earlier gains and sold off in the U.S. session.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to our short-term downside price target at 16500 (a Fibonacci cluster) as per highlighted in our yesterday’s daily outlook.

The Index is evolving in an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 13 January 2016 high. This type of chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 18 December 2015 high (the day of the last BOJ’s meeting ).

). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, a typical “Expanding Wedge” configuration consists of five waves where it has already traced out four waves. Current price action is undergoing the 5 th wave with a standard 1.236 Fibonacci projection target of 16020 (taking the high of wave 2 to the low of wave 3, projected from yesterday’s wave 4 high).

wave with a standard 1.236 Fibonacci projection target of 16020 (taking the high of wave 2 to the low of wave 3, projected from yesterday’s wave 4 high). The above mentioned 16020 level also confluences with the 16000 support (downside target on the medium-term) as per highlighted in our weekly outlook/strategy

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now hovering close to its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a rebound in price action at the 16500/400 support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16924

Support: 16500/400 & 16020/16000

Resistance: 17740/840

Conclusion

The potential “last drop” is still in progress but do expect a possible minor bounce at the 16500/400 intermediate support below the tightened short-term pivotal resistance of 16924. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg towards the 16020/16000 support to complete the “Expanding Wedge” configuration before the potential mean reversion/”snap-back” materialises.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16924 pivotal resistance may invalidate the “Expanding Wedge” configuration to open up scope for a “snap-back” towards the next resistance at 17740/840.

Disclaimer

