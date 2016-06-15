(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to push lower yesterday to print a low 15678 in the U.S. session before it staged a 1.5% rally in today’s current Asian session (15 June).

Key elements

The current short-term rally from yesterday’s U.S. session low of 15678 is now right at the pull-back resistance of the former minor triangle range’s support (depicted in purple) which is just below the updated short-term pivotal resistance of 16100.

The hourly (Stochastic) oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests a potential short-term downside reversal in price action.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is still likely to be undergoing an extended bearish impulsive wave iii of a minor degree in place since 08 June 2016 high of 16845 with a potential projected target at 15480/330 zone (3.618 Fibonacci projection from 08 June 2016 high and the swing low area of 07 April 2016).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16100

Supports: 15600 & 15480/330

Next resistance: 16500

Conclusion

Right below short-term inflection level. As long as the 16100 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is now likely to see the start of another potential downleg to target the next supports at 15600 follow by 15480/330.

However, a clearance above the 16100 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone for a deeper “snap-back” rally towards the next resistance at 16500 (descending trendline from 08 June 2016 high + minor swing low of 09 June 2016 + close to 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high).

