(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued its push up to challenge the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance but today’s price action has managed to stage a retreat without a clear bullish breakout.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that the current upside momentum is being “overstretched” where price action may stage a decline at this juncture (below the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance).

The near-term support rests at 16550 which is minor pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in dotted green) that has been broken above yesterday (see 4 hour chart).

The next support stands at pull-back support of the minor rectangle range bullish breakout at 16200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/810

Support: 16550 & 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish bias and tolerate the excess to 16810 and a break below the first short-term support at 16550 is likely to add impetus for decline to retest the 16200 level in the first step.

On the flipside, a break above the 16720/810 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange