The 1.8% rally from the low of 16569 seen in the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) in yesterday Asian session has appeared to be short lived as the Index has failed to maintain the upside momentum during the European and U.S. sessions.
Despite the pull-back seen in its price action, the Index is still trading above the 16500/310 key pivotal support as per highlighted on our latest weekly outlook. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 16500
Pivot (key support): 16310
Resistance: 17100/220
Next support: 15600
Despite yesterday’s lacklustre price action seen in the Index, our bullish bias remains unchanged as the Index is still trading above the 16500/6310 key support zone and technical elements remain positive. As long as the 16500/310 key support zone holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery to target the 17100/220 resistance (last Friday, 04 March 2015 swing high area) in the first step.
However, a break below the 16310 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the final upleg scenario to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 15600 (24 February 2016 swing low area).
