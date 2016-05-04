(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has declined from the 16240 short-term pivotal resistance and hit the expected first downside target (support) at 15840 (printed a low of 15832) before it traded sideways.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

*Japan cash stock market is closed for a public holiday today and tomorrow. Trading will resume on Friday, 06 May 2016.

Key elements

Price action has started to push up from yesterday low of 15832 but it still below the minor range top at 16240.

The minor range top at 16240 also confluences closely with the upper boundary of a bearish short-term descending channel from 28 April 2016 high and the 23.6% Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high to yesterday low of 15832.

The key short-term support remains at 15480/330 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster, the 08 April 2016 swing low area and the ascending trendline from 12 February 2016 low.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is approaching its extreme overbought level which indicates limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16240

Supports: 15840 & 15480/330

Next resistance: 16720 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Short-term bearish view unchanged. As long as the 16240 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push down to retest 15840 before targeting the 15480/330 support zone.

On the flipside, a break above the 16240 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance at 16720.

