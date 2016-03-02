nikkei 225 daily outlook wed 02 mar 2016 expected bullish breakout now watch the 16480200 support 26

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a rebound above the short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2016 1:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_02 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_02 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a rebound above the short-term range support at 15540 and hit our expected upside target (range top) at 16500.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy

Key elements

  • Since the start of the week, we have highlighted in our weekly technical outlook/strategy that the Index is in the midst of undergoing the second phase of the countertrend rally despite being trapped in a short-term range configuration (click here). Yesterday, price action seen in the U.S. session has reinforced our medium-term bullish bias through the bullish breakout of the range top at 16500 which is also the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 18 December 2015 high.
  • The pull-back support zone of the bullish descending channel breakout now rests at 16480/200 which is also the former range top from 16 February 2016 high.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now undergoing a bullish wave sequence of a minor degree (multi-days) which consists typically a set of 5 waves labelled (1,2,3,5) that started from 24 February 2016 low @11pm. Current price action is now forming the wave 3 upleg with a potential target set at 17465 defined by 1.1618 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2 (yesterday low of 15854.
  • The above mentioned expected wave 3 target of 17465 also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally, 12 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16480/200

Resistances: 17100 & 17465

Next support: 15900

Conclusion

As long as the 16480/200 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to maintain its bullish tone for a further potential rally to target 17100 before 17465.

However, a break below 16480/200 pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again for a pull-back towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 12 February 2016 low at 15900.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.