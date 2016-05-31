(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to rally as expected after retest on the pull-back support at 16740 of the bullish breakout of the former short-term “symmetrical triangle” range.

Key elements

The Index is now fast approaching the first medium-term upside target (resistance) at 17300 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection and now the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 24 May 2016 low @1pm (see 1 hour chart) ( Please click here ).

). The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

The near-term support rests at 16990 which is defined by the current intraday low and close to the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 17300 & 17710

Supports: 16990 & 16740 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the first medium-term target (resistance) at 17300 with mixed technical elements. We turn neutral in short-term for now and watch the 17300 and 16990 levels. A break below 16990 is likely to see a dip towards the 16740 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

On the other hand, a break above the 17300 level is likely to propel the Index higher towards 17710 (the swing high area of 22 April 2016).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.