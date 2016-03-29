nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 potential downside pressure below 17135 range top 26560220
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tried to push up and it is still capped by the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top at 17135.
Pivot (key resistance): 17135
Supports: 16750 & 16570/500
Next resistance: 17315 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 17135 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see potential downside pressure within the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range configuration towards the 16750 support with a maximum limit set at the range bottom of 16570/500.
However, a break above the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 17315 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.