What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has reacted off again from the 16720/820 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance as expected. Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Key elements

Current further advances has continued to stall below a descending trendline in place since 23 April 2016 high now acting as a resistance at 16670 which is just below the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance.

The significant short-term support remains at 16200 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented towards the downside and still has room to manoeuvre before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest a built-up of downside momentum in terms of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16670

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/820

Supports: 16510 & 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

Short-term downside momentum has resurfaced and the 16500 intermediate support faces the risk of a breakdown. Any potential rebound is likely to be held by its intermediate resistance at 16670 with a maximum limit set at the 16720/820 pivotal resistance for a further potential slide to target the 16200 support.

However, a clearance above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240 in the first step.

Disclaimer

