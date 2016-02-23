(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a rally yesterday and hit a high of 16347 in this morning, 23 February 2016 Asian session.

Key elements

Our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, we have warned that the Index is now coming to the tail end of the first phase of the countertrend rally that started from 12 February 2016 low (click here Today’s price action has almost reached the 16500 resistance with a current high of 16347. In addition, the Index has now traced out an impending bearish “Triple Top” configuration with its neckline support at 15700.

Today’s price action has almost reached the 16500 resistance with a current high of 16347. In addition, the Index has now traced out an impending The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is showing that downside momentum has resurfaced and still has some room before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16500

Support: 15700

Next resistance: 16890

Conclusion

Current technical elements are in favour now towards short-term bears as the first phase countertrend rally in place since 12 February 2016 low is likely to have topped out below the 16500 resistance. Expect a potential drop in first step towards the neckline support of the bearish “Triple Top” configuration at 15700.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 16500 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see a residual upside movement to target the next resistance at 16890 (close to the upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since 18 December 2015 high.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.