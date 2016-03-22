(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The cask market in Japan has reopened today after a public holiday closure yesterday. The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied close to 2.7% from yesterday low of 16640 to print a current high of 17111 as the Japanese cash market played a catch up.

Key elements

Interestingly, this morning’s rally has lead the Index straight towards a significant short-term resistance level at 17135 which is defined by a confluence zone of elements. Firstly, it is the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel bearish breakout. Secondly, the trendline resistance that links the lower highs since 15 March 2016 high (highlighted in pink on the hourly chart). Secondly, a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% retracement of the recent decline from 15 March 2016 high + 2.00 projection from 18 March 2016 low of 16577).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region. In addition, the hourly stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. All these observations suggests that this morning’s rally is lacking upside momentum where the Index now faces the risk of a downside reversal at this juncture.

The first support to watch is at 16790 follow by a more significant level at 16570/500 which is defined by the short-term range bottom in place since 09 March 2016 low @9a.m.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17135

Supports: 16790 & 16570/500

Next resistance: 17315 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Despite this morning’s 2.7% rally to 17111 high, technical elements are not convincing enough to state the Index has started a recovery to make new potential highs.

The bearish tone remains in force and as long as the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential downleg to target 16790 before the short-term range bottom at 16570/500 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the expected bearish tone to see a squeeze up to our latest weekly pivotal resistance at 17315. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest medium-term outlook/strategy published yesterday.

